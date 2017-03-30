City hires company to manage old Reid...

City hires company to manage old Reid project

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Palladium-Item

City hires company to manage old hospital project The city and county are splitting the cost of hiring TRC Environmental Corporation at $225,000. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2oEusQW The City of Richmond has hired TRC Environmental Corporation to manage the first phase of the remediation and demolition project at the campus of the former Reid Hospital.

