City hires company to manage old Reid project
City hires company to manage old hospital project The city and county are splitting the cost of hiring TRC Environmental Corporation at $225,000. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2oEusQW The City of Richmond has hired TRC Environmental Corporation to manage the first phase of the remediation and demolition project at the campus of the former Reid Hospital.
