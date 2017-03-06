Boil advisory impacts 76 Richmond cus...

Boil advisory impacts 76 Richmond customers

Monday Mar 6

Boil advisory impacts 76 Richmond customers Indiana American Water issued the alert Monday because of a water main break. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2n6vXXh Indiana American Water Company said 76 customers are impacted by the interruption and are advised to boil their water when service resumes after repairs are completed.

Comments made yesterday: 23,623 • Total comments across all topics: 279,424,749

