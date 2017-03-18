10-year sentence settles Richmond man's 3 cases

Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2nCTLD8 A Richmond man this week received three sentences totaling 10A1 2 years of incarceration for charges that included burglary and drug dealing. In the new cases, he pleaded guilty to two counts of Level 4 felony burglary, Level 5 felony dealing a narcotic drug, Level 6 felony dealing a substance represented to be a controlled substance and Level 6 felony dealing a controlled substance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.