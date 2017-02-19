Work already underway for explosions' 50tha

Work already underway for explosions'...

Work already underway for explosions' 50th annivesary The Wayne County Historical Museum is looking for donations of items related to the 1968 downtown Richmond explosions. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2lww693 At 1:47 p.m. on April 6, 1968, a pair of explosions at Sixth and East Main streets ripped through downtown Richmond, killing 41 people and injuring more than 120.

