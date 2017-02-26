Still homeless: Wimbly seeks a family Wimbly, a young adult male dog, can be adopted from Animal Welfare League shelter, 1825 Chester Blvd., Richmond. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2msdTYb He was featured in Pet of the Week in December and still hasn't found a home, much to the dismay of shelter staff, who say he's a good dog.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.