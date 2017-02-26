Still homeless: Wimbly seeks a family
Still homeless: Wimbly seeks a family Wimbly, a young adult male dog, can be adopted from Animal Welfare League shelter, 1825 Chester Blvd., Richmond. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2msdTYb He was featured in Pet of the Week in December and still hasn't found a home, much to the dismay of shelter staff, who say he's a good dog.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|snapchat
|Wed
|funny
|3
|amy ladd (Mar '11)
|Tue
|Pen Pineapple App...
|8
|Congrats, Michael75065, you've driven everybody... (Dec '12)
|Tue
|Pen Pineapple App...
|12
|LookingFor Misty Mantooth (May '13)
|Tue
|Pen Pineapple App...
|2
|Where the women at? (Aug '13)
|Tue
|Pen Pineapple App...
|2
|Hi Happy Red Devil Read this and let me no OK. (Dec '13)
|Tue
|Happy Red Devil
|2
|Brazilian Wax (Oct '13)
|Tue
|hiya
|9
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC