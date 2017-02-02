Richmond gets more grant money to fig...

Richmond gets more grant money to fight blight

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Palladium-Item

The $254,000 in new funds was the largest of the Blight Elimination Program grants made among three state divisions. Richmond gets more grant money to fight blight The $254,000 in new funds was the largest of the Blight Elimination Program grants made among three state divisions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rochelle Irwin Fri Nightmare 5
Centerville Music Thread (Sep '13) Jan 31 Wanda Doodat 71
Travis bowling (May '13) Jan 31 Haha 8
Cody wyramon Jan 22 Black man 1
Nick Wilson Jan 21 I know him 2
New Creations Christian Boarding school Richmo... (May '16) Jan 20 Pope John Paul n ... 15
Prostitutes (Aug '15) Jan 20 Bengal 34
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Richmond, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,915 • Total comments across all topics: 278,576,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC