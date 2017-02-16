Richmond burglar given 9 years for 2 ...

Richmond burglar given 9 years for 2 cases

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Palladium-Item

Richmond burglar given 9 years for 2 cases Derek Scott Cook was sentenced to nine years of incarceration this week for a pair of 2015 burglaries. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2lmbaSB Derek Scott Cook, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two Level 4 felony counts of burglary as required by a plea agreement that he had reached with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pizza place coming to downtown corridor Sat Chu Chu Rubusco 7
snapchat Feb 15 bored 1
Hateful at applebees Feb 15 Todd 2
News Celebrations: Ronald Schweizer & Maggie McMillion (Jul '13) Feb 15 Hehe 3
To any Trump supporters (Aug '16) Feb 13 old man 44
Prostitutes (Aug '15) Feb 9 Fed up 36
Travis bowling (May '13) Feb 9 Heather S 9
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
 

Richmond, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,976 • Total comments across all topics: 278,998,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC