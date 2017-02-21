Richmond attempted homicide suspect arrested in New York
Police pulled over 24-year-old Demetrius M. William after he was caught doing 56 in a 30 mph zone in his 2009 Ford Sedan. "Officers gave William Demetrius verbal commands to exit his vehicle which he did not comply, and fled the police in his vehicle," Rensselaer's press release read.
