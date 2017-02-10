RFD's improved training facility gets...

RFD's improved training facility gets a workout

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: Palladium-Item

Firefighters have been learning new skills over the past couple of weeks at the training ground off South Eighth Street. RFD's improved training facility gets a workout Firefighters have been learning new skills over the past couple of weeks at the training ground off South Eighth Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pizza place coming to downtown corridor Thu Chu Chu Rubusco 5
snapchat Wed bored 1
Hateful at applebees Wed Todd 2
News Celebrations: Ronald Schweizer & Maggie McMillion (Jul '13) Wed Hehe 3
To any Trump supporters (Aug '16) Feb 13 old man 44
Prostitutes (Aug '15) Feb 9 Fed up 36
Travis bowling (May '13) Feb 9 Heather S 9
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Richmond, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,102 • Total comments across all topics: 278,947,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC