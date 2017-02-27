Retired professor giving $625K to IU East Paul Kriese has introduced many students to political science and activism over the years at Indiana University East. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2lNuabZ Paul Kriese, professor emeritus of political science at Indiana University East, is giving $625,000 to fund Honors Program scholarships; Criminal Justice and Social Sciences programs; the Paul Kriese Scholarship for Service Engagement; and the Paul Kriese Humanities and Social Sciences endowed fund.

