Retired professor giving $625K to IU East
Retired professor giving $625K to IU East Paul Kriese has introduced many students to political science and activism over the years at Indiana University East. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2lNuabZ Paul Kriese, professor emeritus of political science at Indiana University East, is giving $625,000 to fund Honors Program scholarships; Criminal Justice and Social Sciences programs; the Paul Kriese Scholarship for Service Engagement; and the Paul Kriese Humanities and Social Sciences endowed fund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congrats, Michael75065, you've driven everybody... (Dec '12)
|Fri
|old man
|13
|amy ladd (Mar '11)
|Feb 28
|Pen Pineapple App...
|8
|LookingFor Misty Mantooth (May '13)
|Feb 28
|Pen Pineapple App...
|2
|Where the women at? (Aug '13)
|Feb 28
|Pen Pineapple App...
|2
|Hi Happy Red Devil Read this and let me no OK. (Dec '13)
|Feb 28
|Happy Red Devil
|2
|Brazilian Wax (Oct '13)
|Feb 28
|hiya
|9
|looking for misty mantooth (May '14)
|Feb 28
|hiya
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC