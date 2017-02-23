With a vote of 6 to 1, Richmond Community Schools has chosen a company to create a master plan for the district that could eventually lead to a renovation of Richmond High School. RCS chooses consultant to evaluate district With a vote of 6 to 1, Richmond Community Schools has chosen a company to create a master plan for the district that could eventually lead to a renovation of Richmond High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.