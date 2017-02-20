Photo contest will help preservation efforts
Photo contest will help preservation efforts Richmond Columbian Properties is offering the contest as a fundraiser for its efforts on the city's north side. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2lnKRJ2 Richmond Columbian Properties is asking for entries for its first photography show, which will help the group raise funds for its mission to promote education and advocacy for neighborhood and community reinvestment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Travis bowling (May '13)
|Tue
|Misstruth
|12
|Horse information
|Tue
|Concerned
|1
|Pizza place coming to downtown corridor
|Feb 18
|Chu Chu Rubusco
|7
|snapchat
|Feb 15
|bored
|1
|Hateful at applebees
|Feb 15
|Todd
|2
|Celebrations: Ronald Schweizer & Maggie McMillion (Jul '13)
|Feb 15
|Hehe
|3
|To any Trump supporters (Aug '16)
|Feb 13
|old man
|44
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC