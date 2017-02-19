Pet of the Week: Meet Billy

Pet of the Week: Meet Billy

Sunday Feb 19

Billy, a 2- to 3-year-old dog, can be adopted from Animal Welfare League shelter, 1825 Chester Blvd., Richmond. Pet of the Week: Meet Billy Billy, a 2- to 3-year-old dog, can be adopted from Animal Welfare League shelter, 1825 Chester Blvd., Richmond.

