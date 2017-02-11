Governor candidate Rex Bell: 'I'll be all right' The Libertarian who ran for Indiana governor continues to recover from a stroke he suffered days before the election. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2kxb8DJ With less than a week to go before the general election, Libertarian candidate for Indiana governor Rex Bell was busy campaigning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.