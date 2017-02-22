AFSCME agrees to contract with City of Richmond The new 2017 contract includes a 2 percent wage retroactive to Jan. 1. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2luEBzm The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1791 has agreed to a contract for 2017 with the City of Richmond. Snow said with the union's approval, the contract now can be submitted for approval by the Sanitary District board and the Board of Works and Public Safety.

