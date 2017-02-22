AFSCME agrees to contract with city

AFSCME agrees to contract with city

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Palladium-Item

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1791 has agreed to a contract for 2017 with the City of Richmond. Snow said with the union's approval, the contract now can be submitted for approval by the Sanitary District board and the Board of Works and Public Safety.

