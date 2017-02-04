Addiction program begins Richmond chapter The third Wayne County chapter of A Better Life - Brianna's Hope begins addiction counseling meetings Monday. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2k79dpg The Richmond chapter will meet at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Central United Methodist Church, 1425 E. Main St. It joins county chapters in Hagerstown and Cambridge City, as well as 11 other operating chapters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.