Addiction program begins Richmond chapter
Addiction program begins Richmond chapter The third Wayne County chapter of A Better Life - Brianna's Hope begins addiction counseling meetings Monday. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2k79dpg The Richmond chapter will meet at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Central United Methodist Church, 1425 E. Main St. It joins county chapters in Hagerstown and Cambridge City, as well as 11 other operating chapters.
