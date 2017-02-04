Addiction program begins Richmond cha...

Addiction program begins Richmond chapter

Saturday Feb 4 Read more: Palladium-Item

Addiction program begins Richmond chapter The third Wayne County chapter of A Better Life - Brianna's Hope begins addiction counseling meetings Monday. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2k79dpg The Richmond chapter will meet at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Central United Methodist Church, 1425 E. Main St. It joins county chapters in Hagerstown and Cambridge City, as well as 11 other operating chapters.

