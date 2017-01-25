Witness: Murder suspect, victim were 'talkinga

Witness: Murder suspect, victim were 'talking crap' Court document details what happened on the night that Austin Sparks was fatally stabbed on Richmond's south side. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2jqOnTz A witness says a Richmond man was "talking crap" and face-to-face with the 22-year-old that he's accused of fatally stabbing, according to a court document.

