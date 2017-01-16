Vandalism to plumbing system at Indiana jail causes problems
The Palladium-Item reports the vandalism caused thousands of dollars in damage. Wayne County Sheriff Jeff Cappa says at least one inmate housed in the women's cell block used pieces of fabric and other materials to clog the toilet system on Jan. 6. Cappa says repairs took place within a few days.
