Telfit Farm
Telfit has a self contained grouse moor, large house with annex, buildings and further land and extends to approximately 196.34 Ha , with additional tracks, yard and hardstanding. Telfit means glacial lake, which created the impressive valley scenery seen from the house and when approaching the farm via the private road.
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What black guy from richmond is courtney sleepi...
|15 hr
|Disgusted
|1
|looking for info
|Sat
|DealingwIgnorantP...
|4
|Richmond's 70's prostitution ring
|Jan 13
|bob frapples
|2
|Wrench turners auto
|Jan 13
|Hometown Boy
|2
|Merle Henderson Apt's S. 14th & A Street (May '11)
|Jan 13
|Hometown Boy
|26
|Ashlee Whalen (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|NateGTX13
|14
|To any Trump supporters
|Jan 6
|Go Blue Forever
|42
