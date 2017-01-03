Police still looking for wanted Richmond man
Police still looking for wanted Richmond man Ricky Joe Maddox Jr. escaped authorities here and in Preble County, Ohio, over the holiday weekend. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2j1xufp A Richmond man escaped authorities here and in Preble County, Ohio, over the holiday weekend, but he still is wanted on warrants in both states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To any Trump supporters
|Fri
|Go Blue Forever
|42
|Luke Durbin (Dec '14)
|Fri
|TiredoftheBS
|14
|Barb Mayle (Dec '11)
|Thu
|help stop this co...
|98
|Wrench turners auto
|Wed
|Mike
|1
|Tracey Barnes Luce? Thoughts?
|Jan 3
|Donald trump
|1
|Aubrie Browning
|Jan 2
|Curious09
|2
|Donald Trump
|Jan 2
|Donald trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC