Notebook: Students put canned foods to good use The United Way's Canstruction competition teaches kids construction skills while also benefiting a local food pantry. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2k8PViM Members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Wayne County used cans to create their Canstruction project displayed at Indiana University East.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.