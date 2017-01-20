Icy paths wreak havoc for Richmond pedestrians
A woman, 84, was offered help crossing the street, but chose to stay and clear the ramp for others. Photo by Graeme Wood/Richmond News A woman, 84, was offered help crossing the street, but chose to stay and clear the ramp for others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashlee Whalen (Dec '09)
|8 hr
|NateGTX13
|14
|Merle Henderson Apt's S. 14th & A Street (May '11)
|Jan 9
|Allison J
|25
|Angela crumbaugh
|Jan 7
|spppp
|1
|To any Trump supporters
|Jan 6
|Go Blue Forever
|42
|Luke Durbin (Dec '14)
|Jan 6
|TiredoftheBS
|14
|Barb Mayle (Dec '11)
|Jan 5
|help stop this co...
|98
|Wrench turners auto
|Jan 4
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC