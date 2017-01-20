Icy paths wreak havoc for Richmond pe...

Icy paths wreak havoc for Richmond pedestrians

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Richmond News

A woman, 84, was offered help crossing the street, but chose to stay and clear the ramp for others. Photo by Graeme Wood/Richmond News A woman, 84, was offered help crossing the street, but chose to stay and clear the ramp for others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashlee Whalen (Dec '09) 8 hr NateGTX13 14
Merle Henderson Apt's S. 14th & A Street (May '11) Jan 9 Allison J 25
Angela crumbaugh Jan 7 spppp 1
To any Trump supporters Jan 6 Go Blue Forever 42
Luke Durbin (Dec '14) Jan 6 TiredoftheBS 14
Barb Mayle (Dec '11) Jan 5 help stop this co... 98
Wrench turners auto Jan 4 Mike 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Richmond, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,505 • Total comments across all topics: 277,833,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC