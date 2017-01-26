Free Fun a " January 26
Be a part of a birdwatching group with Greenfield Parks & Recreation. Families and adults age 18 and older meet at Thornwood Preserve, 1597 S. Morristown Pike, or Beckenholdt Park, 2770 N. Franklin St. on designated Saturdays.
