For the Record Daily roundup of fire runs and police activity in Wayne County. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2ioI5U1 Jeffrey Carlin, 47, 1500 block of South Sixth Street, Richmond: Attempted armed robbery , aggravated battery and theft , 2:45 p.m. Wednesday

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.