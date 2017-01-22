Earlham students hope tiny house helps fighta

Earlham students hope tiny house helps fight stereotypes It started out as a summertime project for a pair of Earlham College students. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2jNURwI The interior of a tiny home built by two Earlham College students is seen on the property of a rural Centerville, Ind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.