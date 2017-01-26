CUFFS - January 2017

CUFFS - January 2017

Thursday Jan 26

Brandon Alan Pierce, 20, white male; 5-11, 130 pounds; Richmond resident; Warrant: Wanted on a charge of operating while intoxicated endangerment with Schedule I or II Metabolite in body. Cuffs: January 2017 Brandon Alan Pierce, 20, white male; 5-11, 130 pounds; Richmond resident; Warrant: Wanted on a charge of operating while intoxicated endangerment with Schedule I or II Metabolite in body.

Richmond, IN

