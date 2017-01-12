3 in 10 new moms test positive for dr...

3 in 10 new moms test positive for drugs at Richmond, Ind. hospital

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Officials at a hospital in Richmond say 30 percent of mothers who gave birth there last year tested positive for an illicit or high-risk drug. The Palladium-Item reports that 211 of the over 684 women who gave birth at Reid Health tested positive for one of seven types of drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashlee Whalen (Dec '09) 16 hr NateGTX13 14
Merle Henderson Apt's S. 14th & A Street (May '11) Jan 9 Allison J 25
Angela crumbaugh Jan 7 spppp 1
To any Trump supporters Jan 6 Go Blue Forever 42
Luke Durbin (Dec '14) Jan 6 TiredoftheBS 14
Barb Mayle (Dec '11) Jan 5 help stop this co... 98
Wrench turners auto Jan 4 Mike 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Richmond, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,533 • Total comments across all topics: 277,842,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC