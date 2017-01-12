3 in 10 new moms test positive for drugs at Richmond, Ind. hospital
Officials at a hospital in Richmond say 30 percent of mothers who gave birth there last year tested positive for an illicit or high-risk drug. The Palladium-Item reports that 211 of the over 684 women who gave birth at Reid Health tested positive for one of seven types of drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashlee Whalen (Dec '09)
|16 hr
|NateGTX13
|14
|Merle Henderson Apt's S. 14th & A Street (May '11)
|Jan 9
|Allison J
|25
|Angela crumbaugh
|Jan 7
|spppp
|1
|To any Trump supporters
|Jan 6
|Go Blue Forever
|42
|Luke Durbin (Dec '14)
|Jan 6
|TiredoftheBS
|14
|Barb Mayle (Dec '11)
|Jan 5
|help stop this co...
|98
|Wrench turners auto
|Jan 4
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC