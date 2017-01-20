1 arrested following counterfeit silv...

1 arrested following counterfeit silver coin investigation

Indiana State Excise Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the sale of counterfeit silver coins in Fayette and Union counties. Dennis Heavilon, 65, of Richmond, was arrested Wednesday morning and faces preliminary felony charges that include corrupt business influence, counterfeiting, forgery and theft.

