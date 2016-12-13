Videoing girl's shower leads to 3-year sentence A Richmond mother wanted the man who recorded video of her 14-year-old daughter showering sent to prison. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2hKMptS Scott Jacob Asher, 36, was sentenced to three years of incarceration Monday during a Wayne County Superior Court II hearing.

