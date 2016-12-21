Snow coming Thursday ahead of messy w...

Snow coming Thursday ahead of messy weekend weather

Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Richmond News

It took 1,014 days for Richmond children to be granted the privilege of building a snowman, after the city received 5.4 centimetres of snow Monday - the first significant snowfall since Feb. 24, 2014. Meanwhile, after basking in sunny, sub-zero weather the past two days, more snow can be expected Thursday, according to GlobalBC meteorologist Mark Madryga.

