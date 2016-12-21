SkyTrak Weather Blog: Winter Weather ...

SkyTrak Weather Blog: Winter Weather Advisory issued; tracking snow and freezing rain

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

A Winter Weather Advisory takes effect at 10 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday for most of central Indiana. The advisory covers the entire northern part of the state, extending as far south as Monroe, Bartholomew and Jennings counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RPD officer charged with drunk driving Dec 21 who de who 2
To any Trump supporters Dec 20 Go Blue Forever 37
Your vote counts Dec 16 scratch and sniff 3
11 looser arrested in Richmond. WTF is going o... (Nov '15) Dec 16 old man 21
Darlene Russell Murder (Nov '08) Dec 14 old man 7
Smileys Dec 11 DapperDewarDan 3
the music thread (Feb '12) Dec 5 Musikologist 57
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Richmond, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,591 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,184

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC