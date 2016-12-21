SkyTrak Weather Blog: Winter Weather Advisory issued; tracking snow and freezing rain
A Winter Weather Advisory takes effect at 10 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday for most of central Indiana. The advisory covers the entire northern part of the state, extending as far south as Monroe, Bartholomew and Jennings counties.
