Mission trips memorable for nursing instructor
Mission trips memorable for nursing instructor The heat of Haiti might seem far away from Richmond during a cold, snowy December. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2hiQlVn She keeps a Haitian Nativity scene in her office at Ivy Tech Community College in Richmond that reminds her of the challenges and joys she's experienced in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Desperate , custody attorney needed !!
|Mon
|banana
|2
|RPD officer charged with drunk driving
|Dec 21
|who de who
|2
|To any Trump supporters
|Dec 20
|Go Blue Forever
|37
|Your vote counts
|Dec 16
|scratch and sniff
|3
|11 looser arrested in Richmond. WTF is going o... (Nov '15)
|Dec 16
|old man
|21
|Darlene Russell Murder (Nov '08)
|Dec 14
|old man
|7
|Smileys
|Dec 11
|DapperDewarDan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC