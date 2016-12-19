Historic Richmond home's rehab nearly...

Historic Richmond home's rehab nearly complete

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Palladium-Item

Work is wrapping up on the McGuire House on East Main Street, with plans for an open house Jan. 26. Historic Richmond home's rehab nearly complete Work is wrapping up on the McGuire House on East Main Street, with plans for an open house Jan. 26. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2i2z9VB A lower level room in the historic McGuire House, 1903 E. Main St., is seen Dec. 13, 2016 in Richmond, Ind. One of the original radiators is seen in the master bedroom of the historic McGuire House, 1903 E. Main St., is seen Dec. 13, 2016 in Richmond, Ind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RPD officer charged with drunk driving Dec 21 who de who 2
To any Trump supporters Dec 20 Go Blue Forever 37
Your vote counts Dec 16 scratch and sniff 3
11 looser arrested in Richmond. WTF is going o... (Nov '15) Dec 16 old man 21
Darlene Russell Murder (Nov '08) Dec 14 old man 7
Smileys Dec 11 DapperDewarDan 3
the music thread (Feb '12) Dec 5 Musikologist 57
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Richmond, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,261 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,413

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC