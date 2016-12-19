Historic Richmond home's rehab nearly complete
Work is wrapping up on the McGuire House on East Main Street, with plans for an open house Jan. 26. Historic Richmond home's rehab nearly complete Work is wrapping up on the McGuire House on East Main Street, with plans for an open house Jan. 26. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2i2z9VB A lower level room in the historic McGuire House, 1903 E. Main St., is seen Dec. 13, 2016 in Richmond, Ind. One of the original radiators is seen in the master bedroom of the historic McGuire House, 1903 E. Main St., is seen Dec. 13, 2016 in Richmond, Ind.
