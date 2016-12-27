Historic Richmond homea s rehabilitat...

Historic Richmond homea s rehabilitation work nearly complete

2016-12-27

Restoration work is wrapping up on a historic Richmond home, although funding still is needed for the final stages of work being done on the property. The McGuire House, 1903 E. Main St., was bought by Richmond Neighborhood Restoration Inc. in June and has been under renovation since that time, with the intention of modernizing parts of the home without losing its early 20th century qualities.

