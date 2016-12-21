Grand Opening O'Onda Gallery & Gifts: Downtown Richmond IN
Friday, December 9, 2016 from 12- 6 p.m. the public is invited to the Grand Opening of the new downtown gallery, O'Onda at 534 East Main Street. The gallery specializes in fair trade art and gifts and will offer gourmet food and coffee during the event with music by Tom Walker from 3-4 p.m. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 12:09 on 12/9 which Melinda Wilson, owner says is significant because this is "my father's birth date."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Wayne County.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RPD officer charged with drunk driving
|Wed
|who de who
|2
|To any Trump supporters
|Dec 20
|Go Blue Forever
|37
|Your vote counts
|Dec 16
|scratch and sniff
|3
|11 looser arrested in Richmond. WTF is going o... (Nov '15)
|Dec 16
|old man
|21
|Darlene Russell Murder (Nov '08)
|Dec 14
|old man
|7
|Smileys
|Dec 11
|DapperDewarDan
|3
|the music thread (Feb '12)
|Dec 5
|Musikologist
|57
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC