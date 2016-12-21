Grand Opening O'Onda Gallery & Gifts: Downtown Richmond IN

Friday, December 9, 2016 from 12- 6 p.m. the public is invited to the Grand Opening of the new downtown gallery, O'Onda at 534 East Main Street. The gallery specializes in fair trade art and gifts and will offer gourmet food and coffee during the event with music by Tom Walker from 3-4 p.m. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 12:09 on 12/9 which Melinda Wilson, owner says is significant because this is "my father's birth date."

