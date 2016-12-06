City to spend $2.2M on 2016 healthcare costs despite concerns
City to spend $2.2 million on 2016 healthcare costs Common council agrees to appropriate money but shares concerns about better management of healthcare costs. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2gLCmaz The City of Richmond expects to spend $2.2 million to finish paying for this year's health care and associated costs.
