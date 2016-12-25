Blight program growing, seeking new g...

Blight program growing, seeking new grant

Sunday Dec 25

Blight program growing, seeking new grant The city of Richmond's Blight Elimination Project has eliminated more than 130 eyesores since 2015. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2itZYOm In recent weeks, some of the cleared properties have been made available to their new owners, several more houses have been razed and the city has been invited to apply for an additional grant from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.

