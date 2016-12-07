Annie Moses Band coming to Richmond The nationally touring Annie Moses Band will perform Christmas music Saturday night at RHS' Civic Hall Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2hjJurB The nationally touring Christmas show by The Annie Moses Band will come to Civic Hall Performing Arts Center at Richmond High School on Saturday night. The Annie Moses Band has performed a blend of folk and classical music for more than a decade and describes itself as an ensemble of songwriters, singers and musicians who combine technical skill with showmanship.

