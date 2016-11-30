With spots to fill, RPD opens new hiring search
With spots still to fill, RPD opens new hiring search The department recently swore in four new officers, but it continues searching for qualified candidates. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2gKi3Hj RPD begun its third hiring process of the year, according to Major Jon Bales.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RPD officer charged with drunk driving
|Wed
|who de who
|2
|To any Trump supporters
|Dec 20
|Go Blue Forever
|37
|Your vote counts
|Dec 16
|scratch and sniff
|3
|11 looser arrested in Richmond. WTF is going o... (Nov '15)
|Dec 16
|old man
|21
|Darlene Russell Murder (Nov '08)
|Dec 14
|old man
|7
|Smileys
|Dec 11
|DapperDewarDan
|3
|the music thread (Feb '12)
|Dec 5
|Musikologist
|57
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC