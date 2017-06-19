Washington student working to preserve World War II history
In this Tuesday June 6, 2017, photo, Hanford High's Hannah Doyle poses for a photo in the Hanford Reach's section dedicated to the topic she's researching, in Washington. The Hanford High junior is in the middle of a year-long endeavor to record the stories of World War II veterans, merchant sailors, nurses, Manhattan Project workers and home front supporters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Richland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid...
|Jun 8
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Key evidence still being tested in November mur...
|May '17
|lrmhelper
|1
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|May '17
|AmberAlert
|9
|Chris L. Murphy
|May '17
|AmberAlert
|1
|Snap it
|Apr '17
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC