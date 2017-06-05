The Latest: Take-cover order lifted after radiation detected

In this May 9, 2017, file photo, an emergency sign flashes outside the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. Radiation warning alarms sounded about 7 a.m., Thursday, June 8, 2017, outside the Plutonium Finishing Plant, prompting about 350 workers at the Reservation to seek cover indoors.

