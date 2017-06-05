The Latest: Take-cover order lifted after radiation detected
In this May 9, 2017, file photo, an emergency sign flashes outside the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. Radiation warning alarms sounded about 7 a.m., Thursday, June 8, 2017, outside the Plutonium Finishing Plant, prompting about 350 workers at the Reservation to seek cover indoors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Richland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid...
|Thu
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Key evidence still being tested in November mur...
|May 11
|lrmhelper
|1
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|May '17
|AmberAlert
|9
|Chris L. Murphy
|May '17
|AmberAlert
|1
|Snap it
|Apr '17
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC