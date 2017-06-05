Richland near the head of the class for teachers, says website
Orchard Elementary School is in a south Richland neighborhood off Gala Way near homes, an apartment complex and the Yoke's shopping complex. The website GoodCall ranked Richland School District as one of the best districts to work for in the state.
