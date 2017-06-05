Richland bomb squad called to Hanford...

Richland bomb squad called to Hanford mail handling center

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

The Richland Police Department bomb squad was called to the mail handling facility for the Hanford nuclear reservation Monday morning. A Hanford Patrol canine unit was conducting a routine check of the mail center at 1932 Butler Loop in Richland when the trained dog alerted at a cabinet holding multiple packages, according to a message sent to Hanford employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Key evidence still being tested in November mur... May 11 lrmhelper 1
Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15) May 10 AmberAlert 9
Chris L. Murphy May 10 AmberAlert 1
Snap it Apr '17 Stan 1
Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13) Mar '17 Anonymous 5
How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri... Mar '17 mmcandrew01 1
News KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ... Mar '17 believer 1
See all Richland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richland Forum Now

Richland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
 

Richland, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,354 • Total comments across all topics: 281,568,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC