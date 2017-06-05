Proposed Hanford budget would cut an ...

Proposed Hanford budget would cut an estimated 700 jobs

More than 700 jobs would be lost at the Hanford nuclear reservation next year if the budget requested by the Trump administration is enacted as proposed, the Tri-City Development Council estimated. The administration makes a budget request in the amount it believes is needed for the federal government, but Congress sets the federal budget.

