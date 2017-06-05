Pilot makes emergency landing near State Route 27
Washington State Patrol responded to an emergency landing of an aircraft off of State Route 27 south of the town of Garfield just after before noon on Saturday. According to the FAA database, the fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft is registered to a man from Richland, Washington.
