Our Voice: Budget cuts to PNNL would set us back
President Donald Trump's budget proposal for scientific research wouldn't just cut funding at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland - it would gut it. And while officials at PNNL don't believe Congress will go along with such severe cutbacks, the president's recommendation is still an unsettling way to start federal budget talks.
Richland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid...
|Thu
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Key evidence still being tested in November mur...
|May 11
|lrmhelper
|1
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|May '17
|AmberAlert
|9
|Chris L. Murphy
|May '17
|AmberAlert
|1
|Snap it
|Apr '17
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
