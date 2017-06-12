Man arrested for DUI, brass knuckles after West Richland wreck
WEst Richland police arrested Jose Alatorre, 34, Friday noght on suspicion of driving under the influence and being inpossession of brass knuckles after his vehicle struck a light pole at Ruppert Road and West Van Giesen Street. In addition to the DUI and weapons charges, Alatorre was cited for having his wheels off the roadway and could face additional charges.
