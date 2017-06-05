Lewis & Clark Elementary celebrates f...

Lewis & Clark Elementary celebrates fitness achievement

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Kadlec's Sqord facilitator Edna Felix describes the fitness achievement by fifth-grade students at Lewis & Clark Elementary School in Richland. The students tracked and recorded their activities by wearing a Sqord.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid... 1 hr Elise R Gingerich 1
News Key evidence still being tested in November mur... May 11 lrmhelper 1
Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15) May 10 AmberAlert 9
Chris L. Murphy May 10 AmberAlert 1
Snap it Apr '17 Stan 1
Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13) Mar '17 Anonymous 5
How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri... Mar '17 mmcandrew01 1
See all Richland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richland Forum Now

Richland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Richland, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,317 • Total comments across all topics: 281,616,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC