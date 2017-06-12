Kennewick man takes part in UW graduation ceremony 54 years later
Co-owner Ashleigh Rogers talks about the new Lotus of the Moon spiritual retail shop and self-guidance center at 303 Casey Avenue. Dave Retter of Sotheby's Real Estate in Kennewick provides an update about the first annual George and Pat Jones Community Service Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid...
|Jun 8
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Key evidence still being tested in November mur...
|May '17
|lrmhelper
|1
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|May '17
|AmberAlert
|9
|Chris L. Murphy
|May '17
|AmberAlert
|1
|Snap it
|Apr '17
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC