Inattentive driver cited for wreck that injured two in Kennewick
A Richland woman was cited for negligent driving after causing a three car wreck on Highway 240 near Columbia Center Boulevard Friday evening. The Washington State Patrol blamed driver inattention for the wreck, which occurred in the eastbound lanes of Highway 240, just east of the Columbia Center Boulevard interchange at 8:25 p.m. The state patrol said Tammy N. Hammitt-Jackson, 25, of Richland, collided with vehicles driven by Christopher C. Medina, 30, of Hermiston, and Maucimino Manuel, 48, of Kennewick.
